State Police Superintendent Robert Hodges says he's retiring in fall after more than 30 years with LSP

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police Superintendent Robert P. Hodges is stepping down as head of the agency, he said in a statement Friday.

Hodges, LSP's 27th superintendent, has served a total of 31 years as a Louisiana State Police Trooper.

"Since being appointed Superintendent in 2024, our agency has modernized its law enforcement tools and technologies, reformed its approach to proactive public safety operations, and built strong partnerships among all law enforcement agencies – local, state, and federal," he said.

Hodges said that he has notified Gov. Jeff Landry that he intends to retire in the fall.

"In the coming months, I will continue to work closely with our DPS agency leaders, LSP Command Staff, and public safety partners across the state to ensure a smooth transition and continued success for our agency," Hodges said.