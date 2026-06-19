Latest Weather Blog
State Police Superintendent Robert Hodges says he's retiring in fall after more than 30 years with LSP
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police Superintendent Robert P. Hodges is stepping down as head of the agency, he said in a statement Friday.
Hodges, LSP's 27th superintendent, has served a total of 31 years as a Louisiana State Police Trooper.
"Since being appointed Superintendent in 2024, our agency has modernized its law enforcement tools and technologies, reformed its approach to proactive public safety operations, and built strong partnerships among all law enforcement agencies – local, state, and federal," he said.
Hodges said that he has notified Gov. Jeff Landry that he intends to retire in the fall.
"In the coming months, I will continue to work closely with our DPS agency leaders, LSP Command Staff, and public safety partners across the state to ensure a smooth transition and continued success for our agency," Hodges said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on attempted murder charges after early June...
-
Talks between the US and Iran are called off because of fighting...
-
Donaldsonville keeps Black History alive on, beyond Juneteenth
-
More than 1,300 without power in Gonzales after downed tree strikes powerline...
-
Dolly Parton teaming with Baton Rouge's Community Coffee for new brew