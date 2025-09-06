76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: St. Amant man dead after two-vehicle crash in Sorrento

2 hours 4 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, September 06 2025 Sep 6, 2025 September 06, 2025 9:45 PM September 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

SORRENTO - A St. Amant man died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Louisiana State Police said.

Jeffrey Luquette, 59, was driving north on U.S. Highway 61 at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck the back of another vehicle traveling north. His vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Trending News

Luquette was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days