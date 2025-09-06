State Police: St. Amant man dead after two-vehicle crash in Sorrento

SORRENTO - A St. Amant man died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Louisiana State Police said.

Jeffrey Luquette, 59, was driving north on U.S. Highway 61 at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck the back of another vehicle traveling north. His vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Luquette was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries.