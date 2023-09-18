State Police: Scammers posing as law enforcement, targeting Louisiana residents

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents are being targeted by telephone scammers claiming to be State Troopers asking for money.

Louisiana State Police sent a reminder on Monday that Troopers would not ask for personal or financial information over the phone.

Victims of the scam said the caller ID says it is from State Police and the caller pretends to be a law enforcement officer asking for information and money.

Anyone wishing to report scam calls should call (225) 925-4192.