92°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Scammers posing as law enforcement, targeting Louisiana residents
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents are being targeted by telephone scammers claiming to be State Troopers asking for money.
Louisiana State Police sent a reminder on Monday that Troopers would not ask for personal or financial information over the phone.
Victims of the scam said the caller ID says it is from State Police and the caller pretends to be a law enforcement officer asking for information and money.
Trending News
Anyone wishing to report scam calls should call (225) 925-4192.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
"Brave Cave" press conference
-
Evacuation order lifted for homes close to Ascension Parish wildfire, but crews...
-
Family, friends honor memory of Allie Rice one year after murder that...
-
Baton Rouge artistic staple will soon change leadership
-
Neighbors concerned after deadly crash on Nicholson Drive, wanting a stop to...