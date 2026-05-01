Man arrested on drug charges after authorities allegedly recover MDMA from bayou

NAPOLEONVILLE — Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man on drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office, a narcotics agent attempted to stop a vehicle after it committed a traffic violation. The driver allegedly threw an item over the Labadieville bridge into Bayou Lafourche before eventually coming to a stop.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Quintero Jupiter of Thibodaux, was arrested with agents later recovering MDMA, also known as ecstasy, from the bayou.

Jupiter was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on several charges, including possession with intent to distribute MDMA, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.