Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested on drug charges after authorities allegedly recover MDMA from bayou
NAPOLEONVILLE — Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man on drug charges following a traffic stop.
According to the sheriff's office, a narcotics agent attempted to stop a vehicle after it committed a traffic violation. The driver allegedly threw an item over the Labadieville bridge into Bayou Lafourche before eventually coming to a stop.
The driver, identified as 40-year-old Quintero Jupiter of Thibodaux, was arrested with agents later recovering MDMA, also known as ecstasy, from the bayou.
Trending News
Jupiter was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on several charges, including possession with intent to distribute MDMA, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attorney General Liz Murrill responds to lawsuits over suspended election
-
WATCH: Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for multiple people who broke into cars...
-
Vigil appears overnight honoring Denham Springs school crossing guard killed in drunk...
-
1 person critically injured following crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus
-
2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this...
Sports Video
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather
-
Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles