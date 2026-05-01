EBRSO: Man arrested after throwing loaded gun out of window during drug search

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who they say threw a loaded gun out of a window during a drug search, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they received information that Delarette Lathon was selling cocaine in Baton Rouge. During this investigation, agents conducted one narcotics traffic stop "takeaway" of crack cocaine from Lathon at 825 S. 16th Street.

EBRSO SWAT searched his residence on April 30. During the search, deputies said Lathan threw a handgun out of his bedroom window, and when it hit the driveway, the gun fired one round into the roof of another building. No one was injured.

Deputies seized 23.5 grams of cocaine compound, 3.85 ounces of marijuana as well as his handgun. He was booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl, among other charges.