State Police: Pedestrian standing in driveway on La. 1 killed by detached tanker trailer

OSCAR - A 74-year-old woman standing in her driveway was killed by a tanker trailer that detached from a tractor on La. 1, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP said Susan Shows, 74, of Lakeland was hit in a single-vehicle crash around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials say a 2024 John Deere Tractor that was hauling tandem tanker trailers was traveling southbound on La. 1 and U.S. 190 when the trailers detached, veered off the roadway and struck Shows.

Shows sustained serious injury and died after being transported to a local hospital. Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and charges will be determined based on the findings.