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Left lane blocked on I-10 Eastbound at Essen Lane due to crash

2 hours 17 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 3:15 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The left lane is blocked on I-10 Eastbound at Essen due to a crash, traffic officials said.

The crash happened around 3:05 p.m.

Officials say congestion is now approaching the I-10/I-12 split.

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