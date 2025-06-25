State Police: Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run on Gardere Lane, troopers searching for driver

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a Wednesday morning hit-and-run on Gardere Lane, Louisiana State Police said.

Officials said Daniel Garcia, 36, was walking in the northbound lane of Gardere Lane near the Rush Avenue intersection when an unknown vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Garcia was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers are working to identify the vehicle and its driver and urge anyone with information related to this crash or who may have been in the area between 3:45 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.