59°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police: One dead in crash along I-10 'Devil's Triangle' in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler along I-10 Friday evening.
State Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on I-10 East before LA 415 — the same stretch of road known as the "Devil's Triangle," where a truck driver was killed in a major crash last week.
A picture from the scene shows a vehicle crashed underneath the back of an 18-wheeler.
No more information was immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State COVID task force halts efforts due to falling case numbers
-
Dipping into oil reserves could be more about political gain than cutting...
-
Neighbor to BREC park finds critters, requests more cleanup
-
Newly proposed law aims to keep violent offenders in jail
-
Construction on new College Drive flyover in full swing
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate