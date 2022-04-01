State Police: One dead in crash along I-10 'Devil's Triangle' in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler along I-10 Friday evening.

State Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on I-10 East before LA 415 — the same stretch of road known as the "Devil's Triangle," where a truck driver was killed in a major crash last week.

A picture from the scene shows a vehicle crashed underneath the back of an 18-wheeler.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.