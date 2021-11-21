64°
Latest Weather Blog
State police looking for 3 juveniles, escaped from detention center Sunday
State Police is looking for three juveniles who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish on Sunday morning.
Troopers said Damarion Simmons, Errol Gillet and Devante Payne left the facility sometime between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers said the three escapees are believed to be on foot.
Law enforcement said Damarion Simmions is incarcerated for numerous theft and sexual battery charges. Erroll Gillet has multiple thefts of motor vehicle and armed robbery charges.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call State Police at (504) 471-2775.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Florida service mission helps out Hurricane Ida victims in Dulac
-
La. offering holiday cash for child vaccinations
-
Bethany Church volunteers work to feed hundreds of people in Thanksgiving grocery...
-
The Blitz - Playoffs Round 2
-
Family-run Christmas Tree farm prepared for opening weekend rush