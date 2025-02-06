71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State police lieutenant arrested in off-duty domestic violence incident

Thursday, February 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - A State Police lieutenant arrested late Wednesday on a domestic violence charge has been put on administrative leave.

James Jefferson III, 40, was arrested outside a house around 11:30 p.m. by Baton Rouge Police, according to a State Police news release.

He was booked into Parish Prison with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

State police said he will remain on leave until an administrative investigation and a criminal investigation are completed. Jefferson has been a trooper since 2007 and was assigned to State Police headquarters.

