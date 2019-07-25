83°
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Port Allen motel that happened sometime Thursday evening.
Details are limited at this time, but the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed it happened at the Budget 7 Motel on Highway 190 in Port Allen.
A coroner's van is on the scene.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
UPDATE: A coroner's van has arrived at the motel in Port Allen where police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.https://t.co/GnSt3ix74k pic.twitter.com/Dl4JjfqGE7— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) July 26, 2019
