State police investigating officer-involved shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Port Allen motel that happened sometime Thursday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed it happened at the Budget 7 Motel on Highway 190 in Port Allen.

A coroner's van is on the scene.

We've reached out to officials for more information.