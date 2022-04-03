76°
State Police investigating Deputy-involved shooting in St. John the Baptist Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE - State Police are looking into a reported shooting involving a St. John the Baptist Sheriff deputy early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 5:00am on Interstate 10 west on-ramp from US 51. 

Details are still limited at this time as detectives continue to investigate the situation.

