State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - One person is dead Thursday morning after an officer-involved shooting.

Louisiana State Police Detectives were called to the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after being requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate.

One person was transported to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.

Specific details on what led to the deadly shooting have not been released yet.

