Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Impaired driver arrested crash that flipped vehicle, killed one passenger
FRANKLINTON - A woman was arrested after an impaired driving crash Saturday that flipped her vehicle and killed one passenger.
State Police said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on LA 16, west of LA 25 in Washington Parish.
Troopers said that Kieanna Mitchell was driving an SUV headed east on LA 16 with two passengers. For reasons still under investigation, Mitchell's vehicle ran off the road to the right.
Police said the vehicle then overturned, and the two unrestrained passengers were ejected.
One passenger, 62-year-old Jerry Cyprian, sustained fatal injuries after being ejected from the SUV. He died at the scene. The second ejected passenger sustained moderate injuries, police say.
Mitchell and the injured passenger were both brought to a hospital for treatment, according to police.
Troopers believe impairment on the part of Mitchell caused the crash, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. She was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, DWI (third offense), careless operation, and driving under suspension.
Trending News
State Police released the following statement Sunday in a release about the crash:
"Far too often, Troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. Troopers urge motorists
to have a plan in place before consuming alcohol as it can impair visual ability, diminish fine motor skills, and
decrease reaction times. Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle
up. We encourage you to speak with loved ones about these topics. The conversation you have could make all the
difference."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Strawberry farmers continue long time traditions at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival
-
Child murders concerning for Children's Advocacy Center
-
Southern Spring Game
-
Environmental officials respond after 2 On Your Side story on red dust...
-
Witnesses testify Friday in LSU basketball star's killing