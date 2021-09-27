State Police: Hours-long manhunt leads to arrest of man who fled from, shot at police

SCHRIEVER - A 38-year-old man from Terrebonne Parish was arrested over the weekend and charged with the attempted murders of multiple officers of the law.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), it was Saturday evening, shortly before 9 p.m. when investigators were called upon to investigate a shooting involving Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop C.

A preliminary investigation revealed that around 8 p.m., the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office alerted LSP about a Schriever area shooting incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Bull Run Road.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Patrick Waddle of Schriever.

According to WWL-TV, Waddle allegedly arrived at the victims' residence and began shooting from outside. A male and female were hit by the gunfire and one of the injured victims, 51-year-old Lisa Eschete, did not survive.

As of Sunday afternoon, the man was still hospitalized.

Waddle reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

As responding Troopers traveled north on Bull Run Road, they say they saw the vehicle Waddle was driving approach them.

Authorities said when they tried to stop the vehicle, it continued to travel south, and as Waddle passed the Troopers, he fired multiple shots before turning onto a private driveway and into a wooded area.

During the course of the interaction, a Trooper discharged his service weapon.

Police say Waddle was not hit by the gunfire and continued to flee into the wooded area.

Troopers, along with personnel from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, Thibodaux Police Department, Golden Meadow Police Department, and Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department set up a perimeter in the area.

An extensive manhunt began that lasted until the early hours of the following morning.

Around 4 a.m., Waddle was located by law enforcement personnel and taken into custody without incident.

The injured Trooper was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries to his head, and released a short time later. No other law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the Trooper-involved shooting and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the initial shooting involving Waddle.

Waddle was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on charges related to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Additionally, Louisiana State Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Waddle with five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder on a Police Officer.

Authorities say this investigation is still active and no further information is available at this time.