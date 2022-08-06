State Police: Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle burst into flames after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND - A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish late Friday night.

State Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday on I-55 near LA 1048 in Roseland. It claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

The driver and passenger were reportedly traveling south on I-55 in an SUV when the vehicle traveled off the road and crashed into a tree. After the impact, the SUV caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but they died at the scene. It is unknown whether the passenger was restrained at the time of the crash. They sustained serious injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

A toxicology sample was taken from the driver as part of an ongoing investigation.