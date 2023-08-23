State Police arrest two men for the kidnapping, rape of a missing juvenile

BATON ROUGE - State Police tracked down two men who were connected to a juvenile who was kidnapped and raped in July.

Troopers said 21-year-old Treymaine Nicholas of Baton Rouge and 18-year-old Caleb Smith of Hammond were arrested on Wednesday. Nicholas was booked with second-degree kidnapping. Smith was booked with four counts of first-degree rape in Tangipahoa Parish. He will be transferred to East Baton Rouge Parish, where he faces one count each of second degree kidnapping and first-degree rape.

No information other than the names and charges of the accused was readily available.