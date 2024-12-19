62°
State police arrest driver going twice the speed limit down Airline Highway before crashing in front of business
PRAIRIEVILLE - Troopers arrested a driver who was going 114 miles per hour down Airline Highway before crashing in front of a business.
Pictures showed a vehicle crashed in front of the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Airline Highway in Prairieville with state police vehicles parked around it. Officials said the driver did not stop for law enforcement before crashing.
