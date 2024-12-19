62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State police arrest driver going twice the speed limit down Airline Highway before crashing in front of business

2 hours 58 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, December 19 2024 Dec 19, 2024 December 19, 2024 10:13 AM December 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Troopers arrested a driver who was going 114 miles per hour down Airline Highway before crashing in front of a business. 

Trending News

Pictures showed a vehicle crashed in front of the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Airline Highway in Prairieville with state police vehicles parked around it. Officials said the driver did not stop for law enforcement before crashing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days