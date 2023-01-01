State Police: Ambulance driver killed in wreck on I-10 in Slidell; 16 vehicles crashed overnight amid dense fog

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - An ambulance driver was killed after rear-ending a box truck on I-10 in Slidell overnight, and a total of 16 vehicles were involved in collisions on the interstate as dense fog covered southeast Louisiana.

State Police said the deadly crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. New Year's Day on I-10 near LA 1090 in Slidell. It claimed the life of 36-year-old paramedic John Crow.

Troopers told WWL-TV that Crow was driving westbound on the interstate in an Acadian ambulance and following behind a box truck. For reasons still under investigation, the ambulance crashed into the back of the truck.

Crow was wearing a seatbelt but died at the crash scene. Two passengers in the ambulance sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to police. The driver of the box truck was properly restrained and wasn't hurt.

Investigators don't suspect impairment as the cause of the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.

While this fatal crash is still under investigation, 16 total vehicles were involved in separate crashes on I-10 in Slidell last night and this morning during extreme foggy conditions, police said.

State Police said the following in a statement Sunday:

Although the factors of this crash remain under investigation, there were a total of 16 vehicles that were involved in several separate crashes along I-10 in Slidell last night and early this morning. There was very dense fog throughout southeast Louisiana last night and this morning. Troopers wish to remind all drivers that dangers can arise from activity on or around our highways. Be sure to keep in mind the roadway conditions while you travel. Darkness, rain, and fog on the roadways can greatly reduce visibility and cause crashes. Motorists should always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted. Follow all traffic laws and ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Not all crashes are survivable, but taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.