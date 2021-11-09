46°
State Police: Abbeville woman killed in head-on collision
VERMILION PARISH – A woman from Abbeville was killed in a Monday morning wreck on La Hwy 82 in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana State Police say.
A report from State Police identifies 20-year-old Destiny Rose as the deceased.
Rose reportedly lost her life when the Nissan she was driving along LA 82 north crossed the center line and struck another vehicle in a head-on collision.
Authorities say Rose sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office.
The other driver sustained minor injuries.
According to authorities, impairment is not suspected, but standard toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and results are pending.
The tragic crash remains under investigation.
