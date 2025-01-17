State of the art athletic training facility opening up to public in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Elite Training Academy and Ochsner's three-year project has now been completed off of Burbank, opening up a high-level training space for teens, college, and community athletes.

The training academy is aimed largely at being a facility to give athletes of all ages a chance to use state-of-the-art equipment.

"That's probably what we most proud about, you're going to see a lot of professional athletes here as well, and certainly have all the tools and technology that they utilize," Jeremy Burnham who is the Baton Rouge Medical Director of Sports of Oschner Health said. "Really any person that's active, an athlete, weekend warrior can come here and have access to the same tools, same technology, and same treatment, and that's really behind the spirit of this place is: bringing it to the community."

Greg Stringfellow, the president of the Elite Training Academy said he hopes that the facility brings the community together.

"It was really kind of service community thing, football is humongous in Baton Rouge and Louisiana, and there is no football-specific facility in the region," Stringfellow said. "And the ownership came up with the plan of building something that can be used for training youth sports, training to the pro level, all the way down to the level to the youth people."

Athletes are also able to use the state-of-the-art equipment has to help them rebound from injuries.

"In this facility, we have motion capture, we have cryotherapy for recovery, we have Ultra G, which is a zero gravity device so we can unload folks," Eddie Austin, a physical therapist from the facility.

The facility is located at 5414 Burbank Dr, in Baton Rouge.