State makes offer to Louisiana parents who owe child support
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana parents whose driver's licenses are suspended because they're behind on child support payments have through September to use a program offering a path to license reinstatement.
The Department of Children and Family Services says its "On the Road Again" program lets parents get license suspensions lifted for a reduced payment of what's usually owed. The deadline is Sept. 30.
To get licenses back under the program, parents must pay two months of court-ordered child support, $100 toward past-due support and court-ordered administrative fees. They also must pay fines required by the state motor vehicles office.
Parents seeking more information can go online , speak to their caseworkers or call 1-888-524-3578.
The social services agency says it's collected nearly $122,000 for 174 children since the license reinstatement program began Aug. 1.
