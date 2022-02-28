State looking to put unclaimed money back into residents pockets

BATON ROUGE- The state of Louisiana currently has $900 million waiting to be claimed by residents.

Kathleen Lobell runs the State's Unclaimed Property division, and she is trying to give that money back in the hands of Louisianans.

"Some of the amounts in our system are quite large. We payout six-figure claims all the time. We've had claims over a million dollars. We also pay out a lot of small amounts," Lobell said Monday.

Unclaimed property can be anything from moving and forgetting to update your address at the bank, utility deposit refunds, wages, and life insurance money.

The process to claim this money is easy. All you have to do is go to https://lacashclaim.org/

That is why State Treasurer John Schroder wants people to check.

"We encourage people to go check this. There's a lot of money in the Baton Rouge Region. It's the second-highest in the whole state," Schroder told WBRZ in an interview last week.

Last fiscal year, the state paid around $71 million back. Lobell recommends that you check the website once a year. It could be you that has money to claim.