State health officials recall oysters harvested near Chandeleur Islands after 15 people become sick

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health has recalled oysters harvested near the Chandeleur Islands and surrounding marshes after 15 people became sick with a norovirus-like illness in New Orleans.

Oysters harvested since Jan. 10 in Area 3 — located east of Lake Borgne, north of Eloi Bay, and includes Chandeleur Islands and surrounding marshes — were all recalled. Harvesting was also suspended in the area.

State health officials said that the recalled oysters include oysters that were shucked, frozen, breaded, post-harvest processed and those prepared for the half-shell market.

LDH noted that of the 15 people diagnosed with the non-life-threatening illness, only two were hospitalized and have since been discharged. Everyone with symptoms reported eating Louisiana oysters harvested from Area 3 at several New Orleans restaurants between Jan. 15 and Jan. 31.



All Louisiana oysters harvested outside of Area 3, as well as all other Louisiana seafood statewide, are safe for consumption, LDH said.