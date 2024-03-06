81°
Latest Weather Blog
State Fire Marshal reminds residents to change your clocks, change your batteries
Daylight Savings Time happens this weekend—we'll be springing forward and setting our clocks an hour ahead Sunday at 2 a.m..
State Fire Marshal chief Bryan Adams is also encouraging Louisianans to use this time to check the status of the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
"The practice of changing your smoke and CO alarm batteries when you change your clocks should be second nature to all of us," Adams said in a statement Wednesday.
Trending News
When changing the batteries in these devices, it is also important to note the age of the devices themselves. If the alarms are over 10 years old, the State Fire Marshal suggests upgrading to 10-year, sealed battery alarms that do not require battery replacements through their lifetime.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More details emerge on potential new LSU arena
-
Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief
-
Veteran looking for help resolving roofing troubles
-
Funding for Livingston Parish emergency shelter not secured
-
Memorial for pregnant LSU employee killed in February car crash set for...