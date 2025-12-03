52°
State Fire Marshal: Loranger woman arrested for intentionally setting mobile home on fire

1 hour 3 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LORANGER - The Office of the State Fire Marshal said a woman was arrested after setting a mobile home with people inside on fire.

April Delaney, 45, was charged with aggravated arson after a residence caught fire Wednesday on Gliderport Road. Two people inside the mobile home escaped safety and were not injured.

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether the home was equipped with a functional smoke alarm.

