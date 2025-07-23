93°
State Fire Marshal: Denham Springs man died in fire, cause of fire undetermined
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 65-year-old man died following a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Sunday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal said.
The Fire Marshal said the home had no smoke alarms and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
This announcement comes alongside two other deaths in Iberia Parish and Winn Parish that were in residences lacking smoke detectors. The cause of those fires are also undetermined.
