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St. George nonprofit The Safety Place opens first permanent location at BREC park

3 hours 10 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 6:11 PM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The Safety Place, a nonprofit focused on child safety, injury prevention and wellness, has opened its first permanent location in the city of St. George.

The facility is at the Cedar Ridge Avenue BREC park. The Safety Place has been around for years but this marks its first permanent home.

The nonprofit provides school-based programming, with students taking field trips to the facility for free. It is working in partnership with BREC and the St. George Fire Department.

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A ribbon cutting was held this morning and an after school celebration took place in the afternoon. A free movie event is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m.

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