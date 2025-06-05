Latest Weather Blog
Former Ascension Parish School System employee arrested for theft of over $10,000
GONZALES - A former employee of the Ascension Parish School System was arrested after deputies say she stole over $10,000.
Detectives with the parish sheriff's office said Kayla Jones, 33, was arrested for felony theft after investigators say she stole $12,624.92 during her employment with the system.
The investigation started on April 30, and an internal audit showed the funds were taken in separate amounts over time between July 31, 2023 and Jan. 29, 2025 while Jones was working as a secretary at Central Middle School. A warrant was issued for Jones' arrest and she turned herself in to authorities.
Ascension Parish Superintendent Dr. Edith Walker said the school system has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct or financial mismanagement.
