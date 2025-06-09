Start time for LSU's first game in the College World Series has been announced

BATON ROUGE - Now that No. 6 seed LSU has punched their ticket to Omaha for the College World Series, they've finally gotten a time and day for their first game.

LSU will face off with SEC foe, No. 3 seed Arkansas, on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Tigers last saw the Razorbacks in their final home series at Alex Box Stadium back in May. LSU won the series by walking it off in game one and then mercy ruling the Hogs in game two.

The Tigers and Razorbacks are the final two SEC teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament. The league started with 13 teams in the post season.

The loser of the first game on Saturday will face the loser of No. 15 seed UCLA vs. Murray State on Monday at 1 p.m.

The winner of the first game between LSU and Arkansas will face the winner of UCLA vs. Murray State on Monday at 6 p.m.