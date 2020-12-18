Star Wars fans mourn loss of English actor Jeremy Bulloch

Fans across the globe are joining Hollywood A-listers in mourning the loss of Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor known for portraying Boba Fett in the original Star Wars film.

Bulloch's role as Boba Fett, a clever bounty hunter, may have seemed relatively small at first glance. But the character quickly became one of the Star Wars universe's most iconic characters.

Bulloch, known for bringing the character to life, passed away Thursday in a London hospital.

He's featured in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back" as the bounty hunter who takes off with a helplessly frozen Han Solo and three years later, Bulloch can be seen again in "Return of the Jedi's" unforgettable 'The Battle of the Great Pit of Carkoon' scene, which unfolds in the desert of Tatooine.

“Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy,” Billy Dee Williams, whose Lando Calrissian appeared in key scenes with Bulloch in the films, said on Twitter.

Mark Hamill tweeted that Bulloch was “the quintessential English gentleman.”

Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him. ?? #RIP_DearJeremy pic.twitter.com/SMvjtQsSwZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2020

According to CNN, Bulloch suffered from health complications after years of living with Parkinson’s disease, his agents at Brown, Simcocks & Andrews said in a statement.

The renowned actor was 75 years of age.