St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul hosted their annual Christmas dinner on Monday, serving more than 2,000 residents.

"The Christmas spirit is alive and well right here in our community," CEO of St. Vincent de Paul, Michael Acaldo, said.

Volunteers who helped cook said their estimated turnout was around 1,000—which doubled. Acaldo said St. Vincent de Paul served more than 300,000 meals over the course of 2023. The Christmas meal included turkey, rice dressing, candied yams, cranberry sauce and dessert.

Along with the food, adults got to choose a gift from the Christmas store set up outside. It was full of items like clothes, non-perishable food items, toys that were donated from Sylvia's Toys for Christmas and more.

"This is what Christmas is all about. Giving, caring, and making a difference for those in need," Acaldo said.