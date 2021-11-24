St. Vincent de Paul's 12th annual Community Turkey Carving Contest to be held Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - In what has become an annual tradition, community leaders, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Retired Constable Reginald Brown, LSU Head Gymnastics Coach D.D. Breaux, and many others, will volunteer their time to participate in St. Vincent de Paul’s Twelfth Annual Turkey Carving Contest.

This is a contest of community leaders to see who is best at carving turkeys.

It takes skill to carve a turkey properly, and contestants will be judged on a number of categories.

The event will take place Wednesday, November 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

The Turkey Carving Contest helps the organization's staff and volunteers prepare the turkeys that will be served to those experiencing economic hardship during Thanksgiving.

In harmony with St. Vincent de Paul's 40 year tradition, the nonprofit will host its holiday meal on Thanksgiving Day (to-go or limited seating) at two locations:

(1) walk-thru and/or limited outside seating at St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place (from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and

(2) drive-thru or limited inside seating for Holiday Helpers services at the Raising Cane’s River Center (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Members of the community are invited to help get this word out to any individual or family who may be in need of a hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Click here for more information.