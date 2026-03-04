72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Vincent de Paul closes Plank Road thrift store location

1 hour 24 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 12:44 PM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul has closed its thrift store location along Plank Road.

The organization announced the closure of its 2665 Plank Road store on social media Wednesday. 

"Don’t worry, you can still visit us at our Staring Ln. location for all your favorite items, deals, and community finds. We look forward to seeing you and continuing to serve you there," the nonprofit said.

Trending News

A reason for the closure was not immediately clear. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days