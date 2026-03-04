72°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Vincent de Paul closes Plank Road thrift store location
BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul has closed its thrift store location along Plank Road.
The organization announced the closure of its 2665 Plank Road store on social media Wednesday.
"Don’t worry, you can still visit us at our Staring Ln. location for all your favorite items, deals, and community finds. We look forward to seeing you and continuing to serve you there," the nonprofit said.
Trending News
A reason for the closure was not immediately clear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, two others taken to hospital in wreck along Nicholson Drive...
-
EBRSO: Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by unmarked EBRSO unit...
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
Firefighters put out house fire along N. 35th Street on Tuesday afternoon
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
Sports Video
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game