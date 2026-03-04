St. Vincent de Paul closes Plank Road thrift store location

BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul has closed its thrift store location along Plank Road.

The organization announced the closure of its 2665 Plank Road store on social media Wednesday.

"Don’t worry, you can still visit us at our Staring Ln. location for all your favorite items, deals, and community finds. We look forward to seeing you and continuing to serve you there," the nonprofit said.

A reason for the closure was not immediately clear.