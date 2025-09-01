88°
St. Tammany deputies looking for missing boater after sailboat crashed into Causeway

Monday, September 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

NEW ORLEANS — St. Tammany Parish deputies are still searching for a missing boater who crashed into the Causeway on Sunday morning. 

The sheriff's office said one boater is still missing and another was rescued after their sailboat crashed on Lake Pontchartrain.

STPSO said the sailboat, carrying a man and a woman, hit the bridge near mile marker 14 in the early hours of the morning. The man fell overboard, and the woman was rescued from the boat by the Coast Guard. The man was still missing as of around 9:30 a.m.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries took over the investigation, with help from TPSO's Marine Division, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard. STPSO said residents should expect a heavy police presence on Lake Ponchartrain Sunday as they look for the missing man. 

