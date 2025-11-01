65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church hosts annual Novemberfest in Zachary

1 hour 25 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, November 01 2025 Nov 1, 2025 November 01, 2025 5:34 PM November 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Families and friends gathered for food, fun and worship at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church's annual Novemberfest on Saturday.

The event is a part of the church's mission to connect with the community. 

"Part of our ministry here at St. Patrick's is that we educate, but we also are called to serve the community. This is our way to open up our campus and to let people know about what we have here," a church member said. 

Families enjoyed food, crafts, games and live entertainment at the annual event, as well as local vendors and a classic car show.

