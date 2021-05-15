77°
St. Mary Parish deputies searching for missing woman

Saturday, May 15 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. MARY PARISH - Deputies are searching for a missing woman.

Tessie Toups, a 30-year-old Morgan City resident, hasn't had contact with her family since March 11. She is five feet three inches tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Toups has several tattoos, including the word "Lady" on her neck and "RIP Phillip" on her right arm.

Authorities say she might be in the Lafayette area. Anyone with information should call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.

