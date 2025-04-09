75°
St. Mary Levee District closing Bayou Chene structure near Morgan City ahead of rising water
MORGAN CITY — The St. Mary Levee District will be closing the Bayou Chene structure on Monday due to forecasts that the Atchafalaya River will crest above seven feet near Morgan City.
The closure will start at 7 a.m. on Monday ahead of the predicted crest on April 20.
"If you have assets that you need to get in or out of the system please do it before then," officials said.
Officials added that they are not sure exactly how long the closure will last, but said that current predictions could mean it will be closed for a couple of weeks.
