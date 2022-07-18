St. Martin Parish considering repealing alligator feeding ban

ST. MARTIN PARISH - An ordinance prohibiting the feeding of alligators except for in zoos and rehabilitative services could soon be revised or repealed completely.

The ban on alligator feeding has been instated in St. Martin Parish since 2008. However, Parish President Chester Cedars said the increased use of the basin for tourism and boating activities has led to the consideration to change the ordinance.

Cedars did not comment on whether he thought changing the ordinance would be dangerous.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reiterated their advice against feeding alligators: "Don’t feed or entice alligators. Alligators overcome their natural shyness and become accustomed or attracted to humans when fed."

The consideration comes after a young boy was bitten by an alligator and an elderly Florida woman was killed by two alligators after falling into a pond.