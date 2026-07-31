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St. Luke's United Methodist Church celebrates 151st anniversary
BATON ROUGE- Gracie Albert's favorite bible verse is, be still and know that I am God. She's been reciting it for nearly as long as she's been alive.
The 95-year-old is the oldest living member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Greenwell Springs. The church is celebrating it's 151st anniversary this weekend.
“We just had a little bitty church, and it just grew and grew,” said Albert.
The church was founded in 1867. Mildred Batiste is a history lesson herself when it comes to this church. Now, it’s her third home.
“There was no electricity, no telephones, no running water, and no inside bathrooms,” said Batiste.
She's been coming to St. Lukes for what she said seems like forever. She's seen the congregation rise from those small sanctuaries to its current home.
“We've come a long way thank God. it's just amazing how we held up, it was just God's good Lord and prayers,” said Batiste.
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Andryl Spikes, the church's pastor, is one of the newer faces at St. Luke's. He was appointed in June but has quickly made it home.
“To be able to continue the legacy of our ancestors and serve here at St. Luke's as pastor after 150 years, 51 years is such a blessing,” said Spikes.
Gracie Albert is here every chance she can get, including tomorrow's 151st-anniversary service
“Oh yeah, I’m here and glad to be here, thankful to be here,” said Albert.
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