St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced!

BATON ROUGE - Today is the day! The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners are being announced.

The big announcement is coming in our 4 p.m. broadcast, but before that, there are some other winners claiming some big prizes.

In our noon show today, the following winners were announced:

Holly Meleit from Baton Rouge is the winner of a $5,000 gift card!

Peggy Anderson from Baker is the winner of a $10,000 shopping spree from Home Furniture!

Stay tuned - our grand prize winners will be announced in just a few hours!

To everyone who purchased a ticket: thank you. St. Jude can't carry on without people like you.