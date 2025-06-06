93°
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced!
BATON ROUGE - Today is the day! The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners are being announced.
The big announcement is coming in our 4 p.m. broadcast, but before that, there are some other winners claiming some big prizes.
In our noon show today, the following winners were announced:
Holly Meleit from Baton Rouge is the winner of a $5,000 gift card!
Peggy Anderson from Baker is the winner of a $10,000 shopping spree from Home Furniture!
Stay tuned - our grand prize winners will be announced in just a few hours!
To everyone who purchased a ticket: thank you. St. Jude can't carry on without people like you.
