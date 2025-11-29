61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. John deputy killed in Thanksgiving shooting, brother arrested

56 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, November 29 2025 Nov 29, 2025 November 29, 2025 8:01 PM November 29, 2025 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit: WWL

WAGGAMAN, La. - A St. John the Baptist deputy was shot and killed on Thanksgiving night, resulting in his brother being arrested for second-degree murder, officials said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a shooting on Marigold Lane in Waggaman. They found Deputy Shaquille Guerin with a gunshot wound; he died on the scene.

Officials said his brother, Darius Guerin, fled the scene and led officials on a chase after his vehicle was spotted in Lafitte. They located a gun along the path he used to flee, according to the sheriff's office. 

Trending News

Guerin was arrested for second-degree murder and also faces charges of aggravated flight from officer with motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days