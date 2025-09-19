St. James Parish woman sentenced to 30 years in prison after child pornography conviction

CONVENT — A Convent woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this week after she was convicted on more than a dozen child porn charges.

Destinee Poche, 25, was found guilty in July of uploading, distributing and possessing numerous images and videos containing child pornography. She was sentenced on Monday.

Poche was arrested in March 2025 after St. James Parish deputies began investigating her in May 2024.

Poche, in addition to her jail time, must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.