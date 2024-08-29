St. George and EBR leaders outline transition plans

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George on Thursday outlined which services it would like East Baton Rouge Parish to continue providing as it sets up its new government, and asked Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to provide a list of pending development-related matters.

Mayor Dustin Yates said he had met with Broome earlier this week to discuss which services would transfer to St. George and which ones would still be handled by East Baton Rouge. In a letter sent to Broome on Wednesday, St. George said it wants East Baton Rouge to continue providing:

- garbage and recycling services,

- sewer services,

- emergency medical services,

- 911 dispatch,

- animal control,

- staffing for zoning matters filed through the end of next month,

- floodplain management through March 30,

- building inspections through the end of next month,

- maintaining rights of way through March 30,

- road maintenance through March 30,

- drainage maintenance through March 30, and

- traffic sign and signal maintenance.

He also asked that Broome give St. George, by Sept. 6, a map breaking down which agency is responsible for road maintenance, traffic signals and rights of way; all pending applications for building permits, zoning changes, appeals of the development code and alcohol permits.

St. George also wants Baton Rouge to itemize the costs of services provided in St. George since April 28 — three days after the Supreme Court upheld St. George's creation — and the amount raised through a 2 percent sales tax in July, except in areas where annexations are still in dispute.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome presented the city-parish's own transition proposal during a news conference in front of her office in city hall. Broome says the city-parish will send $600,000 a month, or $7.2 million annually, in tax revenue to St. George. EBR will also continue to provide public services to residents of the new city during the transition.

"I am committed to continuing these negotiations in good faith with the best interest of our residents in mind. This proposed intragovernmental agreement represents the next logical step in ensuring a smooth transition that benefits everyone in East Baton Rouge Parish," she said.

Broome also responded to the St. George Transition District's decision Wednesday night to move forward with legal action in the dispute over the transfer of a 2% sales tax revenue. She claims the lawsuit has not been brought up during ongoing negotiations and remains optimistic both parties can agree.

"It is unfortunate that the St. George Transition District has not and does not want to participate, it seems, in this process. I do believe that the leaders of St. George who are working in the best interest of the city's residents are seeking an efficient transition in the delivery of services. We are going to move forward with our negotiations," Broome said. "As we are in negotiations, the dollars and cents will be discussed."