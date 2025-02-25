St. George mayoral candidate re-enters race less than week after dropping out

ST. GEORGE - Mayor Candidate Jim Morgan (R) is back in the race less than a week after dropping out of it. Morgan had dropped out after being questioned by a reporter about a prostitution solicitation arrest from nearly 30 years ago.

WBRZ asked Morgan why he decided to re-enter the race. He said he decided to after talking with his family and getting several phone calls from media sources Monday asking why he hadn't removed his name from the ballot.

"I didn't know there was a formal process that we had to go through. My campaign manager must have forgotten to let me know that. And then we had a change of heart. The battle cry began within my family," Morgan said.

He was also asked what he would say to voters who may think he can't be trusted to stick with it when things get tough following his original decision to drop out.

"I've been brought to my knees as a family man. That has done nothing but bring more strength within me. Those who want to support me are certainly welcome to. I want to be supported. I want all of St. George most importantly to know what they're getting into," Morgan said.

WBRZ then asked Morgan now that he's back in if he's staying in it for the long run.

"With the motivation that I have, I'm in to March 29th," Morgan said.

His opponent Dustin Yates and his team responded to the news of Morgan re-entering. His campaign team sent WBRZ a message calling Morgan a "troubled individual whose problems stretch far beyond his prostitution conviction or late-night social media ramblings."

They added they'd be running an aggressive campaign until the finish line.

WBRZ asked Yates his opinion about the decision by Morgan.

"I think Mr. Morgan is going through a lot of things personally. You know, we look forward to reinvigorating our campaign and running the race that we need to do to secure victory on March 29th," Yates said.

WBRZ went out and talked to some citizens of St. George. Opinions were mixed, with some saying they didn't know how Morgan could enter back into the race. Others were glad there were two choices now instead of one.

"I think it's good. The person that dropped out, I think it'll be good for our community, whoever wins the election," St. George Resident Jackie Hattaway said.

Early voting for their race begins March 15 with Election Day on March 29.