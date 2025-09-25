83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George mayor says he plans for city to build events center

2 hours 10 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, September 25 2025 Sep 25, 2025 September 25, 2025 3:25 PM September 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George mayor said he plans to pursue an indoor events center for the city in an effort to "enhance recreation, economy and tourism" in the city.

According to Mayor Dustin Yates, the center would be an "expanded indoor, multi-use sports and community space" in the city.

Trending News

In a press release, Yates said "the vision" includes a "flexible convention and event space within a multi-use sports environment, creating new opportunities for community gatherings, tournaments, and civic events that benefit the entire parish." No information was given on a timeline or potential location.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days