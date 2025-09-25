83°
St. George mayor says he plans for city to build events center
ST. GEORGE - The St. George mayor said he plans to pursue an indoor events center for the city in an effort to "enhance recreation, economy and tourism" in the city.
According to Mayor Dustin Yates, the center would be an "expanded indoor, multi-use sports and community space" in the city.
In a press release, Yates said "the vision" includes a "flexible convention and event space within a multi-use sports environment, creating new opportunities for community gatherings, tournaments, and civic events that benefit the entire parish." No information was given on a timeline or potential location.
