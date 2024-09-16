90°
St. George Fire searching for man suspected of setting cars on fire with gas in Twin Peaks parking lot
ST. GEORGE — St. George Fire is searching for a man who allegedly set fire to two cars in a parking lot of Twin Peaks on Siegen Lane.
Shortly after midnight on Aug. 4, the man was seen on surveillance footage buying $1.50 of gas and pouring it on another vehicle's hood. St. George Fire officials said two vehicles, including a white Audi, were damaged in this fire.
If you have any information on this incident you can call 225-279-1064
