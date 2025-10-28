78°
St. George Fire Department says house fire on Green Hill Avenue caused by electrical failure

2 hours 22 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 3:38 PM October 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department said a house fire on Green Hill Avenue was started from an electrical failure in the attic.

The fire took place around 5 p.m. Sunday and no injuries resulted from it. Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and that the house sustained moderate damage.

The residents of the home, while uninjured, must leave the residence for a few days due to the damage caused by the fire.

