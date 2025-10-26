72°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire Department responds to fire on Green Hill Avenue
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 13200 block of Green Hill Avenue near the High Crest intersection on Sunday, around 5 p.m.
Fire officials said there were no injuries, and they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Trending News
The residents of the home, while uninjured, must leave the residence for a few days due to the damage caused by the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dream Hunt Foundation gives special experience to young hunters
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future
-
Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. host blood drive as part...
-
BRG Survivor Series: BRG's 'Healing Boutique' offers specialized care and comfort for...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosts Halloween Day event
Sports Video
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future
-
Florida A&M spoils Fred McNair's debut as Southern Interim Head Coach
-
St. Amant holds on late to beat Live Oak in a 5-5A...
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night